India Banks’ Rush For Clients Set For Reckoning After Paytm

While Indian banks have boosted spending on technology to detect potential money laundering and prevent fraud, the cases are rising. The number of reported frauds of more than 100,000 rupees ($1,205) rose 68% to more than 14,000 from April to September last year, almost triple the rate for the previous six-month period, according to an RBI report. The sharpest increase of fraud cases was in credit cards, online transactions and deposits, the data show.