India Adds 1.1 Gigawatt Of Rooftop Solar In H1 2024, 89% Increase In Q2 Installations

The country added 1.1 gigawatt of rooftop solar capacity in January-June, up 26% year-on-year over 873 megawatts in the year-ago period, according to a report. In the second quarter of the 2024 calendar year, 731 MW of rooftop solar systems were installed, an increase of 89% from 388 MW in April-June last year, US-based research firm Mercom Capital said in report released on Thursday.