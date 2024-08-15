India On Foreign Investors' Mind, Golden Opportunity For States, Says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to seize this "golden opportunity" to transform the nation into a global manufacturing hub.
In his address on the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the growing interest of global investors in India, urging state governments to seize this "golden opportunity" to transform the nation into a global manufacturing hub.
Speaking from the Red Fort, Modi noted that since the beginning of his third term as Prime Minister, multiple foreign investors have reached out to him, looking to invest in the country.
He called on state governments to not only welcome this interest, but to actively attract these investments by creating conducive environments marked by good governance, and robust law and order, emphasising on the need for initiatives on the states' part, and not just by the central government.
Uniform Civil Code To Green Energy: Key Takeaways From PM Modi's 11th Independence Day Speech
In addition to promoting investment, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to develop a "Design in India, Design For The World" ethos, which will follow the footsteps of the 'Make in India' initiative.
Indian standards should become a benchmark for the world, and become and example for the international standards of development in design, and the quality of production, he said.
Reflecting on the ongoing Industrial Revolution4.0 , Modi reiterated the government's commitment towards skill development across sectors, and the "One District, One Product" initiative, which encourages each district to specialize in a unique product.