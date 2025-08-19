Increased Toll Collection Aided Ebitda Growth In Q1, Says IRB Infra's Anil Yadav

Growth in toll collection has translated into a steady increase in Ebitda, said Anil Yadav, Director-Investor Relations, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

The company has seen 8% growth in toll collection, Yadav told NDTV Profit. "Profitability for the quarter was up by 45%," he added.

Yadav added that IRB Infrastructure had already witnessed an uptick in toll collections in July. On Aug. 6, the company posted a 10% rise in toll revenue to Rs 548 crore in July 2025, compared to Rs 499 crore in the same month last year.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 147.6 crore to the total revenue collection in July, up from Rs 155.2 crore in July 2024.