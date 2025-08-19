Increased Toll Collection Aided Ebitda Growth In Q1, Says IRB Infra's Anil Yadav
Yadav said IRB Infrastructure has already seen an uptick in toll collection in July.
Growth in toll collection has translated into a steady increase in Ebitda, said Anil Yadav, Director-Investor Relations, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
The company has seen 8% growth in toll collection, Yadav told NDTV Profit. "Profitability for the quarter was up by 45%," he added.
Yadav added that IRB Infrastructure had already witnessed an uptick in toll collections in July. On Aug. 6, the company posted a 10% rise in toll revenue to Rs 548 crore in July 2025, compared to Rs 499 crore in the same month last year.
Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 147.6 crore to the total revenue collection in July, up from Rs 155.2 crore in July 2024.
Yadav said the company expected to start the Ganga Project in the second quarter of this financial year, which would further boost toll revenue.
"About 80-85% of our value comes from the asset business. We have Rs 80,000 crore worth of assets. Our EPC business contributes 10 to 12%. We have an order book worth Rs 30,000 crore, that includes 90% of OEM orderbook, which provides clarity for the next 10-15 years," he added.
Yadav highlighted this year the company was looking to execute orders worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore. "We will also participate in the BOT and TOT projects that will be awarded," he said.