'Incompetent Management With Fat Salaries...': Vijay Kedia Reacts To Investors' Viral Rant At AGM

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has shared his take on a viral investor outburst at the recent virtual annual general meeting of microcap firm GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. During the meeting, a shareholder who reportedly owns just one share launched a strong-worded attack on the company's management.

"Ek chutki share ki keemat jaan lo, babu," Kedia wrote on social media platform X. Though Kedia condemned the words used by the investor, he noted that shareholder money must be respected.

"While I condemn the words, the essence is clear: shareholder money must be respected. Incompetent managements with fat salaries and perks must not forget—times have changed. India’s 13 crore investors have their own way of expressing themselves. It’s high time… Ek chutki share ki keemat jaan lo, babu," he wrote.