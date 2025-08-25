Business NewsBusiness'Incompetent Management With Fat Salaries...': Vijay Kedia Reacts To Investors' Viral Rant At AGM
ADVERTISEMENT

'Incompetent Management With Fat Salaries...': Vijay Kedia Reacts To Investors' Viral Rant At AGM

"While I condemn the words, the essence is clear: shareholder money must be respected," Vijay Kedia said.

25 Aug 2025, 04:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Vijay Kedia Portfolio
Ace investor Vijay Kedia shared his take on viral investor outburst at the virtual AGM of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has shared his take on a viral investor outburst at the recent virtual annual general meeting of microcap firm GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. During the meeting, a shareholder who reportedly owns just one share launched a strong-worded attack on the company's management.

"Ek chutki share ki keemat jaan lo, babu," Kedia wrote on social media platform X. Though Kedia condemned the words used by the investor, he noted that shareholder money must be respected.

"While I condemn the words, the essence is clear: shareholder money must be respected. Incompetent managements with fat salaries and perks must not forget—times have changed. India’s 13 crore investors have their own way of expressing themselves. It’s high time… Ek chutki share ki keemat jaan lo, babu," he wrote.

In the viral video from a virtual shareholders' meeting of GKB Ophthalmics, investor Abhishek Kalra blasted the company’s leadership over poor stock performance and governance issues.

The shareholder said, "Those who don't return others' money and have bad intentions are made into dogs in their next life."

He further targeted Managing Director Krishna Gopal Gupta, questioning his business credentials. "You must resign in 10 days because you cannot run the show," the investor added. "When your funeral procession passes, not even ten shareholders will follow behind you," the investor further said.

ALSO READ

Intel CEO To Meet Trump After President’s Call For Resignation
Opinion
Intel CEO To Meet Trump After President’s Call For Resignation
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT