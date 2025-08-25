'Incompetent Management With Fat Salaries...': Vijay Kedia Reacts To Investors' Viral Rant At AGM
"While I condemn the words, the essence is clear: shareholder money must be respected," Vijay Kedia said.
Ace investor Vijay Kedia has shared his take on a viral investor outburst at the recent virtual annual general meeting of microcap firm GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. During the meeting, a shareholder who reportedly owns just one share launched a strong-worded attack on the company's management.
"Ek chutki share ki keemat jaan lo, babu," Kedia wrote on social media platform X. Though Kedia condemned the words used by the investor, he noted that shareholder money must be respected.
"While I condemn the words, the essence is clear: shareholder money must be respected. Incompetent managements with fat salaries and perks must not forget—times have changed. India’s 13 crore investors have their own way of expressing themselves. It’s high time… Ek chutki share ki keemat jaan lo, babu," he wrote.
In the viral video from a virtual shareholders' meeting of GKB Ophthalmics, investor Abhishek Kalra blasted the company’s leadership over poor stock performance and governance issues.
The shareholder said, "Those who don't return others' money and have bad intentions are made into dogs in their next life."
He further targeted Managing Director Krishna Gopal Gupta, questioning his business credentials. "You must resign in 10 days because you cannot run the show," the investor added. "When your funeral procession passes, not even ten shareholders will follow behind you," the investor further said.