Renewable Energy Ministry Visits Jinko Solars' China Facility

Key officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy have visited the solar panel manufacturing facility of Jinko Solar Co. in China, raising expectations of the company's inclusion in the approved list of models and manufacturers that allows companies to be suppliers for solar power projects in India, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The plant visit happened in February and the MNRE officials were fine with the quality and safety requirements, said Manish Narula, India head of Jinko Solar.

"We were expecting the Indian government to include Jinko Solar in the ALMM list on a case-to-case basis before the reimposition of ALMM on April 1. But that did not happen," Narula said.

An official from the National Institute of Solar Energy, the nodal agency under MNRE to inspect manufacturing plants for quality checks before they are approved under ALMM, confirmed the plant visit in February but didn't elaborate on the way forward as it's the mandate of MNRE to approve a particular company.