In Talks With Finance Ministry For Semicon 2.0: MeitY Secretary S Krishnan

The first phase of the programme has a total of Rs 75,000 crore outlay "almost fully committed to projects under Semicon 1.0", wherein Rs 64,000 crore have been allocated for chip fabs, Rs 10,000 crore for Semiconductor Lab, Mohali and Rs 1,000 crore for Design-Linked Incentive scheme.

He added that the leftover funds from ISM 1.0 might accommodate two to three small projects.

The secretary also spoke of US tariff impact on the electronics sector and said that he is seeing a zero-tariff regime as far as electronics are concerned so far; but is awaiting more clarity on the same. Largely, those invested in India do not expect much impact.