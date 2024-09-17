Importance of The Breached Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery For Vedanta

The Lanjigarh Refinery has a total aluminium capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum and alumina capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum, as of FY24. The alumina refinery forms an integral part of Vedanta's integrated aluminum business, supplying alumina to the company's own aluminum smelters.

The company has also been on a pathway to increase its alumina refinery capacity from 2 to 3 million tonnes per annum. Management expects the full ramp up to 3.5 million tonnes by the fourth quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The breached facility could cause delay in this ramp-up. Aluminum producers have been growing their focus on alumina supply and pricing as the rising alumina costs have been putting pressure on smelter margins. Alumina prices have risen almost 50% this year, to their highest level since March 2022.