"It is the age of home deliveries and this is reflected in the increasing competition in the space. When it comes to selecting the platform to order from, product quality, value for money and delivery time are the top aspects that people consider when buying groceries online, according to a study by LocalCircles.In a ratings pilot, the research revealed that delivery time is a key parameter that matters to 73% of the respondents. Just two years back, in 2022, this stood a meagre 8%. Moreover, for 86% of the online grocery buyers, product quality is the most important criterion. Quick grocery platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart have significantly improved their service and selection ratings over the past 12 months, excelling in delivering groceries within 30 minutes. Meanwhile, JioMart and Flipkart, although high on value, were less preferred due to their longer delivery times.

During the survey, the consumers were asked about what they considered always when deciding which online grocery platform to use. It showed that 67% online grocery buyers want value pricing and no delivery fee, and are willing to wait up to 24 hours, while 17% online grocery buyers now want their grocery delivered within 30 minutes.

Six in 10 consumers who use online grocery platforms to purchase groceries say they place orders as and when required. This marks a major shift from a year ago when only 23% were replenishing as and when required to 57% now using that as a model for their online grocery buying. This may largely be due to faster deliveries now being made available by various platforms, according to LocalCircles.

Nearly three in 10 consumers said they use certain platforms to purchase exclusive products and also end up buying other grocery items from them, according to the survey.

LocalCircles also conducted a comprehensive ratings exercise to understand how consumers rate various platforms on key parameters like service, quality, value for money, selection, delivery times taken and product exclusivity. The ratings exercise was done over a six-month period ended May 31 with over 4,000 consumers in Noida, where all rated platforms were operational. The key findings of the ratings exercise are as under:

In Noida, Amazon Fresh emerged as the leader in quality, value, and service. Big Basket was rated highest for selection and exclusivity. Quick grocery platforms like Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart have significantly improved their service and selection ratings over the past 12 months, excelling in delivering groceries within 30 minutes. Meanwhile, JioMart and Flipkart, although high on value, were less preferred due to their longer delivery times.