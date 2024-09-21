Immersive Arcades To Bowling Allies: India's Love For Leisure Snowballing

Saturday nights can get hazy with the rush of winning games inside arcades with neon-lined walls. Going to an escape room or horror house could get one out of a mid-week slump.

A VR mask game could get one feeling the thrill of sitting on a rusty roller coaster without actually risking your life. The dizzying height of excitement when jumping on a trampoline might make one feel like a kid again.

With indoor amusement centres like these finding their place around every corner in malls, India's love for entertainment shines through the growing numbers.