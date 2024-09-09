Ikea Parent Ingka Group's Rs 5,500-Crore Mall In Noida To Open Doors By 2028

The Ingka Group, parent company of Swedish furniture retailer Ikea, is set to invest Rs 5,500 crore to open a multi-functional space in Noida by 2028.

Christened as Lykli, the distinctive concept integrates retail, dining, entertainment, co-working spaces and cultural experiences tailored to the needs of modern urban residents. Anchored by an Ikea store, the project will be spread across 47,833 square meters, making it one of the largest retail projects in the National Capital Region, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Lykli Noida is expected to create 9,000 job opportunities. It is also expected to draw more than 25 million visitors, according to the company.

"We envision Lykli as a vibrant hub that will meet the needs of Noida's growing population where people can shop, eat, sleep, live, and play and set a new benchmark for future urban developments in India," Sebastian Hylving, global expansion and development director at Ingka Centre, said.

This project marks Ingka's second venture of its kind. The maiden Lykli project in Gurugram, also anchored by an Ikea store, is set to open in 2025.