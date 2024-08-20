Ikea Introduces Same-Day Delivery In Hyderabad, Expands EV-First Approach Across India

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea announced on Tuesday that it is piloting same-day delivery in Hyderabad, with plans to expand this service across all its markets within the next year.

Ikea India has reached a significant milestone by achieving 100% deliveries through electric vehicles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, in line with its commitment to a sustainable value chain. The company aims to achieve the same EV-powered delivery goal in Mumbai within the coming months.

Looking ahead, Ikea plans to implement an EV-first approach in all new markets, including the National Capital Region, where it will soon open its next store, as part of its broader sustainability strategy.

Currently, Ikea stores are operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru and two city stores in Mumbai.

"For Ikea, a sustainable value chain is an essential part of our growth journey," Ikea India Chief Executive Officer Susanne Pulverer said. "This is just the first of the many milestones in that effort and we are proud to lead the EV journey from our foundational years in India. We strongly believe that profit and planet can be co-created and will continue to lead with this mindset."

Ikea India's transition to 100% electric last-mile delivery began in 2019. Initially, the store deployed three-wheeled tuk-tuks delivering thousands of orders a month. To accommodate larger furniture deliveries, the company also incorporated retrofit trucks into its operations and established in-house infrastructure for charging these electric vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)