IIT Bombay’s Salary Growth Slows Even As Average Packages Plateau

Indian Institutes of Technology, Bombay, one of India's premier engineering institutions, is known for its high placement rates and lucrative salary packages. However, recent data reveals a significant change in the salary trends of its graduates.

Historically, IIT Bombay has seen increases in average salary packages offered to its graduates. For instance, from 2017 to 2018, the average salary package surged from Rs 16.25 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh, marking a growth of 7.6%. This trend continued with substantial increases in the following years, driven by strong demand for IIT graduates in the job market.

However, recent data shows a noticeable slowdown in this growth trajectory. In the 2023-24 academic year, the average salary package reached Rs 23.50 lakh, representing a 7.71% increase from the previous year. This is a marked deceleration compared to the 26.74% growth observed from 2020-21 to 2021-22. The rise in the year 2022-23 was only 4.9%.

This slowdown suggests that while salaries remain high, their rate of increase is diminishing.