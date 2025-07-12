IIFL Home Finance Gets $100 Million From AIIB

IIFL Home Finance, a company focused on the affordable housing segment, on Saturday said it has secured a $100 million (about Rs 858 crore) financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The partnership aims to significantly enhance access to affordable housing finance for economically weaker sections and lower income groups, while also promoting the adoption of green building standards across the housing sector, the company said in a release.

On the demand side, IIFL Home Finance Ltd will extend home loans to families, primarily from EWS and LIG segments, to purchase or construct their own homes in urban and semi-urban locations.

On the supply side, the release said the company will finance affordable housing developers, with a focused thrust on projects that integrate green certification standards, helping reduce the environmental footprint and enhance sustainability.