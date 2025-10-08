IIFL Home Finance Appoints Girish Kousgi As MD And CEO

IIFL Home Finance Ltd. board on Wednesday appointed Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective Oct. 30, 2025, for a period of five years. His appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.

The board also appointed Tushar Kotecha as Chief Financial Officer and designated as Key Managerial Personnel with effect from Oct. 8, 2025. He will replace Sumit Jhunjhunwala.

Kousgi resigned as MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. in July.

In a career spanning nearly three decades, the veteran has been associated with Can Fin Homes Ltd. as MD and CEO, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. as head retail, credit and risk, IDFC Bank Ltd. as executive vice president and ICICI Bank Ltd. as joint general manager.

"He has deep understanding of managing assets and liabilities and expertise in mortgage, retail lending, SME and Agri business. He has dealt with broad suite of financial products like home loans, business loans, LAP, personal loans, mortgages, deposits, retail, rural products, etc. and consistently demonstrated strategic acumen in managing sales, product development, credit underwriting, risk, and operations," according to a brief profile on Kousgi stated in the IIFL Home Finance exchange filing.