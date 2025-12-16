IIFL Finance Gets Rating Outlook Upgrade From Stable To Positive

S&P, in its rating rationale, said, 'The outlook revision reflects IIFL's strengthening market share in the gold financing business. This is a year after a central bank embargo on the company sanctioning or disbursing fresh gold loans was lifted. We expect IIFL to maintain very strong levels of capitalisation over the next 12 months.'

S&P also anticipated that the company's portfolio pruning and reduced exposure to microfinancing will lower its credit costs.