IIFL Finance Gets NSE Nod To Acquire Rs 284 Crore Worth Of Shares In Bourse

IIFL Finance Ltd. has received approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. to acquire shares aggregating up to Rs 284.4 crore of the bourse from a Fairfax India Holdings Corp.-backed company.

The shares will be acquired from FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd. through secondary market purchase and shall form part of current investment of the company, with a view to reap the long-term and short-term investment benefits, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The shares will represent 0.18% equity in NSE.

The Fairfax unit held a 1.01% stake in the stock exchange as of December 2023.