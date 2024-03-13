NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIIFL Finance Approves Rs 2,000 Crore Fundraise Plan
ADVERTISEMENT

IIFL Finance Approves Rs 2,000 Crore Fundraise Plan

Current Chief of Staff Abhiram Bhattacharjee has been redesignated as Chief Operating Officer with effect from March 13.

13 Mar 2024, 04:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IIFL Finance (NDTV Profit)</p></div>
IIFL Finance (NDTV Profit)

IIFL Finance Ltd. is planning to raise Rs 2,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

The board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through a rights issue and Rs 500 through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The record date for the rights issue to existing eligible shareholders will be fixed in due course, the company said.

Current Chief of Staff Abhiram Bhattacharjee has been redesignated as Chief Operating Officer with effect from March 13.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT