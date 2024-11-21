IHCL’s New Brands Key To Achieve Ambitious Growth Plan Over Next Five Years

While talking to NDTV Profit regarding the ambitious growth plan of the country's largest hospitality company over next five years, Chhatwal said that many of its newer brands will mature and contribute in this phase of the company’s growth.

“Many new businesses have grown with it (Taj Hotels). And with the growth in those businesses, other brands, we can address the needs and wants (of consumers). So (we will operate in) various tier 2, 3, 4 markets, experiential tourism and spiritual tourism. Doing that, I think many of our brands will become mature brands in this phase of our growth,” he said.