What IHCL's Q1 Result Could Mean For Hospitality Sector This Fiscal

The Indian Hotels Co., one of the leading hospitality companies in India, saw its revenue rise in the first quarter of current fiscal. However this metric was failed to meet the levels seen in previous quarters. A lack of special events in the current year could weigh on the overall growth of the hospitality sector, according to brokerages.

Fiscal 2023 and 2024 had been robust growth years for hospitality industry, especially IHCL. But fiscal 2025 would be lacking major events unlike FY24, which saw the G20 and the Cricket World Cup, Dolat Capital said.

Downgrades by corporates/individuals and higher outbound travel are add-on risks, it said.

Revenue of the leading hospitality player rose 5.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,550 crore, but was impacted by multiple headwinds.

The headwinds included general elections, fewer wedding days, and extreme heat wave in the April-June quarter. IHCL's wedding revenue dipped about 25%, with 15 fewer auspicious wedding dates as compared to the last year.

Further, on the international portfolio the company expects near-term uncertainties to continue for the next six to eight months in the USA due to ongoing elections.