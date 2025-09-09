ADVERTISEMENT
IHCL Inks 64-Key Brownfield Hotel In Pahalgam Under Gateway Brand
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, including one under development.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd., on Tuesday announced the signing of a 64-key brownfield hotel in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir under the Gateway brand.
"This signing is in line with IHCL's strategy to tap into high-potential destinations that offer both scenic beauty and a strong tourism ecosystem," he said.
"We are delighted to partner with Riaz Ahmad Panjra for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.
