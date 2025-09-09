IHCL Inks 64-Key Brownfield Hotel In Pahalgam Under Gateway Brand

Business NewsBusinessIHCL Inks 64-Key Brownfield Hotel In Pahalgam Under Gateway Brand
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, including one under development.

09 Sep 2025, 01:31 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of Indian Hotels Company. (Image Source: IHCL website)</p></div>
Representative image of Indian Hotels Company. (Image Source: IHCL website)
Indian Hotels Company Ltd., on Tuesday announced the signing of a 64-key brownfield hotel in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir under the Gateway brand.

"This signing is in line with IHCL's strategy to tap into high-potential destinations that offer both scenic beauty and a strong tourism ecosystem," he said.

"We are delighted to partner with Riaz Ahmad Panjra for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, including one under development.

