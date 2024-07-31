IHCL Expands Taj Portfolio With Two Greenfield Taj Hotels In Bahrain

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIHCL Expands Taj Portfolio With Two Greenfield Taj Hotels In Bahrain
Taj resort in Hamala will feature 251 luxurious rooms, while Taj hotel in Downtown Seef, Manama, will have 200 rooms.

31 Jul 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Picture used for representation. (Source: Canva)

The Indian Hotels Company on Wednesday announced the signing of a greenfield luxury hotel and a boutique resort in Bahrain, both under its Taj brand.

These greenfield projects mark a significant milestone as IHCL becomes the first Indian hospitality company to establish a presence in the Kingdom of Bahrain, further cementing its footprint in the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

"With a portfolio of seven hotels including four under development in the Middle East, these hotels will extend our presence in the MENA region," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have a presence of seven hotels with four under development in the Middle East.

