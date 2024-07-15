"IFL Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that the company's board of directors may consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to the existing shareholders in a meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 31. This initiative is in line with the company's commitment to enhance shareholder value and reward its investors for their continued support, it said in an exchange filing.At the board meeting, the management will also consider the declaration of a dividend of up to 100% on every equity share of the company for financial year 2024.This potential dividend declaration reflects the company’s strong financial performance and our dedication to delivering returns to our shareholders, it said..Stock Market Live: Nifty Crosses 24,600; Sensex Trades Near 80,800.Shares of IFL Enterprises were trading 0.83% higher at Rs 1.22 per share, compared to a 0.38% advance in BSE at 1:40 p.m..HPCL Approves Rs 2,500 Crore Share Buyback"