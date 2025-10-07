If Not Working In AI, You're Not Working Towards Future Of India: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Fintech major Paytm is gearing up for a major rebranding exercise centered around artificial intelligence, as the company doubles down on AI-driven innovation.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasised the need for India to take AI seriously, calling it the foundation for the country's future.

"India should not give up its AI sovereignty. If you are not working in AI, you are not working towards the future of India," Sharma said during a conversation with Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar, as per an Economic Times report.

Sharma highlighted the contrast between AI activity in the United States and India, referencing his recent visit to Silicon Valley. "I was in the Bay Area recently and there is a storm brewing there, while here it is just a breeze. There are $100 billion deals happening there and we are not bothered about it," he said, urging the Indian tech ecosystem to step up its AI game.

While Paytm is already deeply associated with India's fintech revolution, Sharma noted that his next big bet is on AI, signalling a shift in the company's strategic direction.

As part of this transition, Paytm has begun integrating AI into its internal operations to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall financial performance. The company unveiled its AI-powered soundbox at the Global Fintech Fest — a device that transforms its existing payment alert tool into a smart business assistant for merchants.

According to the company’s exchange filing, the new sound box provides real-time summaries, business insights and financial intelligence in 11 Indian languages. It supports 4G and WiFi connectivity, includes a fair use AI token subscription, and enables dynamic QR, tap, and insert card payments, offering merchants a more seamless and interactive experience.

Touted as India's first AI-powered payment soundbox, the innovation is designed to serve small, medium, and large businesses, taking Paytm’s merchant services beyond transactions to intelligent financial engagement.

Following the announcement, shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., Paytm's parent company, rose as markets responded positively to the product launch, and closed at Rs 1,237.50 apiece, over 1% higher, as compared to a 0.12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.