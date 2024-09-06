IEX Reveals Key Contributors To August Volume Growth

Indian Energy Exchange is seeing good growth across its business, real-time markets and green markets, as well as the renewable-energy-certificate business, which have emerged as the major contributors, according to Joint Managing Director Rohit Bajaj.

IEX informed the exchanges on Sept. 2 that its subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange, entered into an "issuer agreement" with the International Tracking Standard Foundation and Evident EV. The agreement authorises ICX to issue international renewable energy certificates in the Indian market.

"All across, we are seeing very good growth, but if you asked me what products are contributing majorly to it, then it is real-time markets, green markets and the certificates," Bajaj told NDTV Profit.

Bajaj said the company clocked a 36% annual growth in August, driven by the electricity exchange and renewable certificate segments. "Electricity side, we have done the highest ever volume this month in real-time markets and green markets have picked up very well starting July. Day-ahead market, which is our biggest market, has also started doing really well," he said.