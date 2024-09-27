IDFC-IDFC First Bank Merger To Come Into Effect From Oct. 1

The merger of IDFC Ltd. into its banking subsidiary, IDFC First Bank Ltd., will take effect from Oct. 1, the private lender announced in an exchange filing on Friday. The board of directors of IDFC First Bank approved the amalgamation date during a meeting held earlier on Friday.

IDFC Financial Holding Co. will be merged into IDFC on Sept. 30, a day before the merger, the filing added. The announcement followed the National Company Law Tribunal's approval for the merger of IDFC Financial Holding Co. into IDFC, and the subsequent amalgamation of IDFC into IDFC First Bank, which was granted two days prior.

The boards of all three entities had first approved the merger scheme in July 2023. This was followed by the Reserve Bank of India's approval of the scheme in December 2023. In May this year, most shareholders of IDFC First Bank gave their consent to the merger. The final approval was secured with the NCLT’s clearance on Wednesday.