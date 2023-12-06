IDFC First Bank's Madhivanan Balakrishnan Quits As Executive Director

IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s Madhivanan Balakrishnan has resigned as executive director effective Dec. 6, after a four-year stint.

The board accepted his resignation and relieved him from his duties with immediate effect, the private lender said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. Balakrishnan will continue to work for necessary handovers until Dec. 15.

The bank will evaluate a suitable internal candidate to be appointed as the whole-time director (executive director) of the bank in terms of the statutory and regulatory requirements, the filing said.