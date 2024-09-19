IDFC First Bank Receives RBI Nod To Reappoint Vaidyanathan As MD And CEO

IDFC First Bank Ltd. received RBI's approval to reappoint V. Vaidyanathan as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

Vaidyanathan will hold the position for three years—effective from Dec. 19, 2024, to Dec. 18, 2027, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

In 2021, he was appointed as the MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank for a tenure of three years effective from Dec. 19, 2021. This marks his second reappointment to this position.

In 2018, Vaidyanathan merged Capital First with IDFC Bank and became the first MD and CEO of the merged entity, later renaming it as IDFC FIRST Bank.