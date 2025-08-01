IDBI Bank Stake Sale: Govt Hopes To Invite Financial Bids By Q3

Government hopes to invite bids for IDBI Bank stake sale by the third quarter of this fiscal, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said on Friday.

Chawla added that due diligence has been completed along with the data room process for all potential bidders.

According to Chawla, the formal consultation has been completed with the qualified parties.

In addition, he said the government will complete the selection of the successful bidder by the end of the current fiscal.

The Share Purchase Agreement — which outlines the sale terms — had been cleared by an inter-ministerial group, people in the know had told NDTV Profit in June.

Three bidders remain in the race for the bank. The earlier delay, according to sources, was due to SPA clarifications, which have now been resolved.

A confidential reserve price will be set for the transaction. The Centre expects to raise Rs 40,000–Rs 50,000 crore from the sale.

This is a developing story