IDBI Bank Q2 Updates: Total Deposits Increase 11%

IDBI Bank's total deposits in the quarter ended September rose by 11% year-on-year to Rs 2.77 lakh crore, as per the provisional data shared by the private lender on Friday. This compares with Rs 2.49 lakh crore for the same period last year.

The lender's net advances increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 2.01 lakh crore, against Rs 1.68 lakh crore for the same period in fiscal 2024, the statement said.

The bank's current account-savings accounts deposits (the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts) rose 4% to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares with Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the same period last year.