IDBI Bank Merger With Kotak Mahindra May Take 2–3 Years To See Results: Hercules Advisors' Founder

IDBI Bank Ltd's likely merger with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, which may acquire the government's 45% stake, will take two–three years to see positive results, according to Aditya Shah, founder of Hercules Advisors.

"It does take two–three years minimum to iron out the merger problems, and for Kotak to revert back to its original margin of 4.5% to 5%," Shah told NDTV Profit in a conversation.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is set to be frontrunner in acquiring the central government's stake in IDBI Bank, with Fairfax and Oaktree Capital also in the running.

IDBI Bank's market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore makes it challenging for investors to buy a 60% stake in the bank, sources said. Kotak Mahindra Bank may leverage equity currency and employ a part-cash, part-equity merger deal to buy IDBI Bank.

The government plans to finalise the sale of its stake in IDBI Bank in the financial year 2026. While the Centre currently holds 45.48% stake in the lender, another 49.24% is owned by the state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India.