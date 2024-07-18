ICRA Upgrades Rating On Adani Ports' Long-Term Bonds

Rating agency ICRA Ltd. upgraded ratings on select long-term bonds of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Thursday, citing its rising scale of operations in India that strengthens the company’s competitive position.

The rating on long-term fund-based/non-fund-based instruments worth Rs 10,020 crore and non-convertible debentures worth Rs 17,000 crore has been upgraded from 'AAA' to 'AA+' with a stable outlook. On the other hand, the agency reaffirmed the rating on short-term commercial papers worth Rs 6,700 crore at 'A1+'.