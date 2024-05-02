ICRA Emphasizes Importance Of Energy Storage Systems In Increasing Renewable Energy Share

Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said: "The discovered tariff under the BESS tenders more than halved from Rs 10.84 lakh/MW/month in the first Solar Energy Corporation of India tender in August 2022 to Rs 4.49 lakh/MW/month in the latest tender by Gujarat in March 2024, reflecting the decline in battery prices and improving competitiveness of such projects. The viability of these projects remains pegged to the capital cost of the BESS."