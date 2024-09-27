ICICI Direct App, Web Users Face Glitch, Raise Complaint On Social Media

Several users of ICICI Direct took to social media to complain regarding glitches on its website and mobile application. The users shared screenshots to show that the portal, as well as the app, was not functioning.

ICICI Direct is a platform operated by ICICI Securities Ltd. to allow its clients to trade online in all key segments, including stocks, futures and options, commodities and currencies.

The users, who took to social media to report the outage, said ICICI Direct's website was not loading on their browsers and the app was not responding.

ICICI Direct, through its social media handle, responded to several users, expressing regret. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Please retry and check now," it posted in an identical reply to most of the complainants on X (formerly Twitter).