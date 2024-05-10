ICICI Bank's Cards And Payments Head Bijith Bhaskar Resigns

Bijith Bhaskar—who heads cards, digital payments, prepaid solutions, consumer finance, and e-commerce and merchant ecosystems at ICICI Bank Ltd.—has resigned from his position, the bank said in an exchange filing on Friday.

"The decision is based purely on personal reasons to pursue opportunities outside the bank," Bhaskar said in his resignation letter.

Bhaskar, who has been with the bank for 21 years, will no longer be part of the bank's senior management personnel. The cessation of his services is to come into effect on May 18.

He has rich experience across digital, retail, and small and medium enterprises banking. He has headed various product functions and handled businesses such as retail liabilities, retail assets and SME across geographies. Apart from his responsibilities at the bank, he also represents the bank on the board of an affiliate company of ICICI Bank.

Bijith holds a B. Tech degree in mechanical engineering and has completed his PGDIM from IIM Mumbai.