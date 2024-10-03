ICICI Bank Collaborates With MakeMyTrip To Launch Premium Co-Branded Travel Credit Card

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up with MakeMyTrip to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for travellers. The feature-rich MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card enhances the travel experience with unlimited rewards that never expire, a joint statement said.

The card offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth Re 1 in spendable money.