ICICI Bank Collaborates With MakeMyTrip To Launch Premium Co-Branded Travel Credit Card

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up with MakeMyTrip to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for travellers. The feature-rich MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card enhances the travel experience with unlimited rewards that never expire, a joint statement said.
The card offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth Re 1 in spendable money.
It offers 6% myCash on hotel bookings, 3% myCash on flights, holidays, cabs and buses, and 1% on other retail spends - all in addition to applicable MakeMyTrip discounts, it said.
This card is issued as a dual offering as it comes with the convenience of two cards, one each powered by Mastercard and RuPay, it added.