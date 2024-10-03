NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsICICI Bank Collaborates With MakeMyTrip To Launch Premium Co-Branded Travel Credit Card
ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank Collaborates With MakeMyTrip To Launch Premium Co-Branded Travel Credit Card

The card offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth Re 1 in spendable money.

03 Oct 2024, 10:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICICI Bank announced a tie-up with MakeMyTrip to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for travellers.</p><p> (Photographer:Vijay Sartape / Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
ICICI Bank announced a tie-up with MakeMyTrip to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for travellers.

(Photographer:Vijay Sartape / Source: NDTV Profit)

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up with MakeMyTrip to launch a premium co-branded credit card, specially curated for travellers. The feature-rich MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card enhances the travel experience with unlimited rewards that never expire, a joint statement said.

The card offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth Re 1 in spendable money.

It offers 6% myCash on hotel bookings, 3% myCash on flights, holidays, cabs and buses, and 1% on other retail spends - all in addition to applicable MakeMyTrip discounts, it said.

This card is issued as a dual offering as it comes with the convenience of two cards, one each powered by Mastercard and RuPay, it added.

ALSO READ

ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank Get NCLAT Notice In Appeal Against Delisting Approval
Opinion
ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank Get NCLAT Notice In Appeal Against Delisting Approval
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT