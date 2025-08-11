ICICI Bank Bets On Micro-Markets, 'Customer-Centric' Approach To Boost Profit Before Tax

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s focus remains on increasing profit before tax, according to Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Bakhshi.

The private sector bank aims to achieve this objective through the 360-degree customer-centric approach and by serving opportunities across ecosystems and micro-markets, he said at the company's post-earnings conference call on Monday.

"We continue to operate within the framework of our values to strengthen our franchise, maintaining high standards of governance, deepening coverage and enhancing delivery capabilities," said Bakhshi. "Focus on simplicity and operational resilience are key drivers for our risk calibrated profitable growth."

Chief Financial Officer Anindya Banerjee described how in the current environment, overall credit growth itself has come down. Hence, ICICI Bank "looks at all the other corporate borrowers from a customer 360 perspective and look at the totality of our relationship with the borrower."

In that context, if lending makes sense, ICICI Bank will be up for it, stated Banerjee.