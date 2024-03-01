ICE Vehicles vs Electric Vehicles: OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares His 'Two Cents' On This Hot Topic

OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his logic on the recent hot topic of 'ICE vs EV' vehicles. Aggarwal summarised his opinion around this debate by making a four-pointer comparison in favour of EVs. Here's what he wrote on X,

"ICE vehicles will keep getting costlier to buy and use whereas EVs will keep getting cheaper to buy and use! Here’s the common sense logic:

ICE vehicles are inflationary - rising emissions compliance costs with every gen of BS, EU standards.

ICE fuel is inflationary. Petrol costs rise every year. EVs are deflationary.

Battery costs keep coming down. EV fuel - electricity, is deflationary - cost of renewable power keeps reducing.

This story ends only one way - with #EndICEAge. Sooner or later!"