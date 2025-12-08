IBM To Buy Confluent For $9.3 Billion To Expand AI Services

International Business Machines Corp. is buying the data-streaming platform Confluent Inc. for about $9.3 billion, marking one of its largest takeovers yet and a major bet on the kind of enterprise software that artificial intelligence tools need to perform tasks in real time.

IBM will pay $31 a share, according to a statement issued Monday. The enterprise value, which includes debt, is $11 billion, it said. The companies expect the deal to close by the middle of 2026.

If the transaction fails or is terminated, IBM will pay Confluent a breakup fee of $453.6 million, according to an accompanying regulatory filing.

The acquisition “could significantly improve IBM’s AI portfolio, and subsequently its software unit’s sales growth,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anurag Rana and Andrew Girard wrote Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported the deal talks. Confluent shares rose as much as 29% to $29.86 after markets opened in New York, more than a dollar below the offer price. IBM shares rose as much as 2.4%.

The AI boom has touched off billions of dollars in deals for businesses that build, train or leverage the technology, propelling the value of an entire ecosystem of data center developers, software makers, generative AI tool developers and data management firms. Mountain View, California-based Confluent sits in the data corner of that world, providing a platform for companies to gather — or “stream” — and analyze data in real time as opposed to shipping data in clunkier batches.