I-T Raids On Odisha Distillery Enter 6th Day, Rs 353 Crore Recovered So Far

The income-tax department continued its searches in different places linked to an Odisha-based distillery group on charges of tax evasion for the sixth consecutive day on Monday after recovering unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 353 crore, the 'highest-ever' haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country, officials said. During the day, officials of the income tax department reached the Sudapada unit of the Boudh Distilleries, owned by a Congress MP's family, in Boudh district where the central agency started its search operations on Dec. 6.