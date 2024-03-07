I Draw Inspiration From My Mother, Says Welspun Living's Dipali Goenka

I draw inspiration from my mother, who defied societal expectations by working outside the home despite coming from a conservative background, shared Dipali Goenka, chief executive officer of Welspun Living Ltd.

Growing up in a patriarchal Marwari community, Goenka was determined to break stereotypes and set a positive example for her daughters. "My curiosity and determination have been my driving forces," she said while speaking to NDTV Profit in an exclusive Women's Day special interview.

On her journey from being a homemaker to becoming the CEO of Welspun Living, Goenka said, "In 2003, I founded my brand Spaces and quickly gained insights into consumer buying behaviour, mastering the entire pattern. Despite initial doubts about the company, I accepted an offer to join the Welspun Textile Group in 2009–2010."

The ever-evolving pace of the world demands continuous adaptation, a principle I still uphold today, she said.