Hyundai Seeks To Target Performance-Oriented Niche Segment With N Line Range

When asked if more products would be launched under the N Line, including the Verna sedan, he said, "We had promised that every one or two years we will get one N Line. Three cars are there. We will see if there's an opportunity in the future but as of now there is no plan to have the N Line in Verna." Speaking at the launch of the Hyundai Creta N Line, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Un Soo Kim said it will strengthen Hyundai's N Line portfolio and profoundly resonate with the ambitions of new-age Indian buyers capitalising on the popularity and legacy of the brand Creta.