Hyundai Motor To Unveil Hydrogen Innovation Centre Worth Rs 180 Crore At IIT Madras

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will invest Rs 180 crore to set up a specialised hydrogen innovation centre at the Thaiyur campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, focussing on hydrogen technology research.

At the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held earlier today, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the new facility. The Hydrogen Innovation Centre will be built on a 65,000-square-foot site at IIT Madras's Thaiyur campus, situated on the outskirts of Chennai.

The Rs 180 crore investment will be allocated for the development and construction of the new facility.

The collaboration between Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the state-backed investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu, and IIT Madras is designed to boost the development and adoption of hydrogen technology in India.

This initiative aligns with Hyundai Motor India's objective to position Tamil Nadu as a centre for automotive innovation and advance the use of alternative fuels, according to IIT Madras' press release.

"IIT Madras has continued to be the forerunner in India's transformation into a technology and innovation superpower. Furthering this journey, the institute is honoured to partner with Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Guidance Tamil Nadu to develop a dedicated research facility that will create breakthrough innovations in the field of hydrogen mobility," Director of IIT Madras Professor V Kamakoti said.

The Hydrogen Innovation Centre would serve as a catalyst for hydrogen technology innovations, creating a robust ecosystem for startups and researchers, Kamakoti said.

"Hyundai Motor India Ltd remains committed to being a strategic partner in Tamil Nadu Government's vision of building a sustainable ecosystem for transition towards alternate fuels. We are hopeful the upcoming Hydrogen Innovation Centre will accelerate hydrogen mobility adoption in Tamil Nadu," Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan the full-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer at Hyundai Motor India said.

The Hydrogen Innovation Centre will be involved in electrolyser development for generation of green hydrogen, localisation of manufacturing and supply chain, and will have a fuel cell test station and pilot demonstrators using electrolyzers and fuel cells among others.

The centre is expected to become operational by 2026, the release said.

