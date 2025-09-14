Hyundai Looks At 'Double Engine' Boost On Growth Post GST Rate Cut

In the last six to eight months, when the domestic market was slightly sluggish, the company had pressed the accelerator on exports in contrast to the last few years when the focus was on meeting demand in India due to capacity constraints, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said in an interaction.

The company's domestic sales in the April-August period this fiscal were down 11.2% at 2,20,233 units as against 2,47,992 units in the same period last fiscal. On the other hand, exports in the April-August period this fiscal grew by 12.45% at 80,740 units as compared to 71,800 units in the year-ago period.