Hyundai India Says Small Cars Not Forgotten Amid SUV Overdrive

Still, Garg said that this is not the death knell for small cars in India. After all, more than a million hatchbacks—about 28% of overall volumes—were sold in India in the last fiscal.

Having multiple body types also allows Hyundai India to tailor its offerings as per demand. So, while the Aura, Nios Exter get petrol and CNG powertrains, the Creta and Alcazar get petrol and diesel engines. The Verna sedan gets naturally aspirated as well as turbo petrol powertrains.

Geographically too, a diversified product lineup works to Hyundai India's advantage. So, while Delhi is predominantly a petrol market, buyers in Telangana and Punjab prefer diesel cars. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are big on CNG powertrains.

"At Hyundai, we are technology agnostic. We believe in offering all kinds of solutions to the customer," Garg said. "Having all kinds of powertrains allows us to target the entire India."