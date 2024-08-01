Hyundai India Sales Decline 3% In July To 64,563 Units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. reported a 3% year-on-year decline in wholesales, with July figures falling to 64,563 units as compared to 66,701 units in the same month last year.

The company also noted a 3.3% drop in domestic dispatches, which decreased to 49,013 units from 50,701 units a year earlier.

Exports, totaling at 15,550 units in July, experienced a slight decline of 2.81%.