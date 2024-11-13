Hyundai India Guides For Slower Growth In Second Half Of FY25 Amid Rural Push

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. expects further moderation in car demand in the world’s third-largest automotive market amid a sales revival in the hinterland.

“So, we have been maintaining that this year, the industry would see a low single-digit growth on a very high base of last year,” Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of India’s second largest carmaker, said during a post-earnings analyst call. “At the same time, we will not lose focus on premiumisation, so that value enhancement continues to happen.”

To be sure, larger rival Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has indicated as much.

“The industry is not optimistic of an upsurge in demand in the second half [of the ongoing fiscal],” RC Bhargava, chairman of India’s largest carmaker and industry bellwether, told NDTV Profit earlier this month. “The industry will grow at 3-4% in FY25 and Maruti Suzuki will grow inline.” To be sure, industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has pegged this figure at 5-6%. In FY24, that figure stood at 8%. In FY23, it was 23%.

“The Indian auto industry is cyclical in nature,” Unsoo Kim, managing director at Hyundai India, said during the earnings call. “After the phenomenal growth in the last 2-3 years due to pent-up demand post-covid, the current demand moderation is very natural. However, in the mid- to long-term, we are confident of a sustained demand momentum in the industry.”

And whatever growth has to happen will come from the rural market.