Hyundai India Appoints Tarun Garg As MD And CEO As Unsoo Kim Steps Down
Hyundai India's current Managing Director Unsoo Kim stepped down to return to South Korea, where he will take up strategic role at the parent firm.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. appointed Tarun Garg to succeed Unsoo Kim as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Garg's appointment will come into effect from Jan 1, 2026.
Kim is returning to South Korea to join the parent firm. He will take up a strategic role at the Hyundai Motor Co from the end of the business hours as on Dec 31, Hyundai Motor India said in the exchange filing.
In the exchange filing, released on Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India acknowledged Kim's contribution and guidance to the company during his association.
Garg is currently serving as the whole-time director of Hyundai Motor India. The board of directors approved the appointment at its meeting held on Oct 14. However, Garg's appointment as MD and CEO is subjected to shareholders' approval.
In the intervening period till Dec 31, Garg will be the MD and CEO designate. This means that he is chosen for the role but has not taken the role officially. In the transition period, he will shadow Unsoo Kim to prepare for his role as MD and CEO.
Garg is not related to any present director of the company.
He has worked with Maruti Suzuki India before joining Hyundai Motor India. He began as a management trainee, mastering the areas of logistics, sales, and planning. He progressed at his career in Maruti Suzuki through a series of key roles.
Garg is a mechanical engineer with a degree from the prestigious Delhi Technological University. He also completed MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Hyundai Motor India said.
He brings a deep insight into market, industry dynamics with a proven ability to interpret trends, third-party insights, and future forecasts to shape practical and forward-looking strategies, Hyundai Motor India said.
Garg has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in nine models, while improving sales quality, reducing incentives, and expanding profit margins, the exchange filing said.