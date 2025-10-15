Hyundai India Appoints Tarun Garg As MD And CEO As Unsoo Kim Steps Down

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. appointed Tarun Garg to succeed Unsoo Kim as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Garg's appointment will come into effect from Jan 1, 2026.

Kim is returning to South Korea to join the parent firm. He will take up a strategic role at the Hyundai Motor Co from the end of the business hours as on Dec 31, Hyundai Motor India said in the exchange filing.

In the exchange filing, released on Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India acknowledged Kim's contribution and guidance to the company during his association.

Garg is currently serving as the whole-time director of Hyundai Motor India. The board of directors approved the appointment at its meeting held on Oct 14. However, Garg's appointment as MD and CEO is subjected to shareholders' approval.

In the intervening period till Dec 31, Garg will be the MD and CEO designate. This means that he is chosen for the role but has not taken the role officially. In the transition period, he will shadow Unsoo Kim to prepare for his role as MD and CEO.

Garg is not related to any present director of the company.