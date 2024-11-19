Hyundai Is Doubling Down On CNG In Rivalry With Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. saw the contribution of its CNG models to overall sales rise to the highest in October but that still lagged rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.

About 14.9% of Hyundai India’s volumes in the festive month were powered by compressed natural gas, according to the company. That compares with 28% CNG penetration for Maruti Suzuki and 21% for Tata Motors. In Fiscal 2025 so far, Hyundai India’s CNG penetration stands at 12.8. It was 11.4% in FY24 and 9.1% in FY22.

“The customer wants ‘space bhi, mileage bhi’, and we are positioned very well to address that,” Tarun Garg, chief operating officer at India’s second largest carmaker, told NDTV Profit during an interaction on Tuesday. “India has more than 7,000 CNG stations and the aim is to have 17,500 by 2030…which will further fuel CNG demand.”

Adoption of CNG cars is seen as crucial in India—at 36 cars per 1,000 people, the world’s third largest automotive market has among the lowest vehicle penetrations globally. 55-60% of customers are first-time buyers, who more often than not opt for hatchbacks and compact SUVs, where CNG is offered as an alternative to petrol.

“CNG will play a very important role here in the adoption of compact cars, until we have a frugal hybrid system or something like battery-as-a-service in place,” Puneet Gupta, director - India & Asean at S&P Global Mobility, told NDTV Profit. Gupta sees one in five cars in India to be gas-powered by the end of this decade, up from 14-15% at present.