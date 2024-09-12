Hydro, Pumped Storage Energy Projects To Get Additional Budgetary Support

The Union Cabinet approved the Ministry of Power's proposal to modify the budgetary support provided for hydro electric projects, as per the press information bureau. The budgetary support will now include construction costs for enabling infrastructure in order to promote faster development of hydro electric projects, improving infrastructure in the remote project locations.

The total outlay of the scheme is set at Rs 12,461 crore and will be applicable to pumped storage energy projects as well. The scheme is set to be implemented from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2032.

This stands to benefit players like NHPC Ltd., SJVN Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Tata Power Co., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and JSW Energy Ltd., who are developing projects in the space. The scheme will aid in reducing companies' capital cost for setting up the projects.